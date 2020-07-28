A century on the farm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the State Fair canceled this summer due to the coronavirus, more than 100 Wisconsin farms will miss out on an annual ceremony to recognize a truly special milestone.

One of those farms is home to the Kirchner family, where family history on this land just outside Clintonville traces back a century.

"April 20th, 1920, that's when my grandfather moved up here from Shiocton because my grandmother insisted she wanted to raise a family up here in Clintonville," says Peter Kirchner, owner of Wilmilk Farms.

Now a third generation family farm run by Peter and Juli Kirchner, this was supposed to be the summer the State Fair honored their farm during a breakfast with the governor and recognition ceremony.

“I really wanted it to be a big moment for Peter. Handing somebody an envelope in the mail with absolutely no fanfare is not the same thing as shaking hands with the governor,” says Juli Kirchner.

The Kirchners say they understand the COVID-related cancellation, but they’re also disappointed because they feel highlighting 100-year-old family farms is more important than ever. Wilmilk Farms is one of 24 Northeast Wisconsin dairy farms celebrating the century mark this year.

“We’ve lost over 1,000 farms in two years. That’s a lot of farms, and I don’t think people realize what that means to them at the grocery store,” says Juli Kirchner.

“The key to lasting 100 years is you’ve got to be persistent and have patience and try to do a little bit, something better every year,” adds Peter Kirchner.

It's a motto the Kirchners continue to live by as a new century on their farm begins.

“Keep farming on. No plans of slowing down as long as my health is here, full bore,” says Peter Kirchner with a big smile.

