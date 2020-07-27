Wisconsin’s first solar farm reaches milestone in Two Creeks

TWO CREEKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Just off the Lake Michigan shoreline in northern Manitowoc County, a new kind of farm is coming to life.

Construction of Wisconsin’s first large-scale solar facility reached a milestone in Two Creeks.

“This really is a historic milestone as Wisconsin Public Service and its partners have achieved halfway completion of the Two Creeks Solar Park, Wisconsin’s first large-scale solar facility. More than 250,000 panels and numerous other components have been installed here across 800 acres,” says WPS spokesperson Matt Cullen.

When the solar park is complete next year, Cullen says 500,000 solar panels will generate enough electricity to power more than 33,000 homes.

“The energy that is generated here at the Two Creeks Solar Park will be provided to the electric grid and distributed then to our customers,” says Cullen, “and our customers are the ones that will benefit from this. Utility scale solar in recent years has increased in efficiency as prices have dropped significantly, making it a cost effective option for our customers.”

After breaking ground last August, WPS expects the project to begin generating electricity by the end of the year.

Cullen says the solar park is an important step in WPS’s mission to provide cleaner energy in the future by relying less and less on coal and focusing more on wind, solar and natural gas.

“We achieved our initial goal of reducing carbon emissions by 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, and we’ve already accomplished that goal, and we’re continuing to evaluate our next steps and what our longer term goals will be for reducing carbon emissions,” says Cullen.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.