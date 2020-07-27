Wisconsin nears 50,000 coronavirus cases; 590 new cases added, death toll up 1

Update: The Wisconsin Department of Health Services revised active and recovered case after 2 P.M.; this article is updated with those new figures.

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin received fewer than 7,000 test results every Monday for the last seven weeks. Eight-and-a-half percent of the 6,946 results were positive, for 590 new cases.

New cases were reported in 47 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Eight of the 15 counties in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula also saw increases.

Wisconsin has 49,417 confirmed cases since February 5. Twenty percent of these cases are still active (9,873).

The death toll rose by one to 893, or 1.8% of known cases. The death was reported in Dane County.

38,633 patients, or 78.2%, are considered recovered.

The state reports 4,420 patients have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since the pandemic reached Wisconsin. That’s 8.9%, a percentage which continues to decline and is below 9% for the first time Monday.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports 312 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including 60 in intensive care. These numbers were rising but have declined over the past week. Another 104 in hospitals are suspected of having COVID-19 and waiting for test results. There is a discrepancy, where the Department of Health Services reports 250 COVID-19 patients in hospitals with 85 in intensive care. Both the DHS and WHA say they are making adjustments to changes in federal reporting, so there may be disruptions in their data.

The WHA also reports about 30 of the state’s 133 hospitals have less than a one-week supply of certain personal protective equipment -- a situation that’s also improved over the past week. There are 34 that need gowns, 30 that need paper medical masks, 29 in need of goggles and 26 needing N95 masks.

As of Monday, 21% of beds at medical facilities are available.

County by county cases (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases):

Wisconsin

Adams - 62 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 15 cases

Barron - 125 cases (+9) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 19 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 3,768 cases (+2) (50 deaths)

Buffalo – 36 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 11 cases (+2) (1 death)

Calumet - 218 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Chippewa – 194 cases (+2)

Clark - 158 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Columbia - 196 cases (+1) (1 death)

Crawford – 52 cases

Dane – 3,870 cases (+39) (34 deaths) (+1)

Dodge - 622 cases (+5) (5 deaths)

Door - 82 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 92 cases

Dunn - 91 cases (+3)

Eau Claire - 436 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Florence - 5 cases

Fond du Lac - 499 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Forest - 57 cases (4 deaths)

Grant - 291 cases (+5) (14 deaths)

Green - 120 cases (1 death)

Green Lake - 49 cases

Iowa - 57 cases

Iron - 62 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jackson - 40 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 516 cases (+5) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 109 cases (+2) (1 death)

Kenosha – 2,292 cases (+47) (50 deaths)

Kewaunee - 100 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 754 cases (+19) (1 death)

Lafayette - 99 cases

Langlade - 31 cases (+1) (1 death)

Lincoln - 55 cases (+3)

Manitowoc - 255 cases (+8) (1 death)

Marathon - 499 cases (+5) (4 deaths)

Marinette - 232 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 67 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 17 cases

Milwaukee – 18,302 cases (+162) (427 deaths)

Monroe - 181 cases (+4) (1 death)

Oconto - 143 cases (+3)

Oneida - 69 cases

Outagamie - 975 cases (+10) (12 deaths)

Ozaukee – 468 cases (16 deaths)

Pepin - 39 cases (+1)

Pierce - 148 cases

Polk - 98 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Portage - 322 cases (+1)

Price – 19 cases

Racine - 2,951 cases (+45) (72 deaths)

Richland - 21 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,299 cases (+9) (25 deaths)

Rusk - 13 cases (1 death)

Sauk – 293 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 25 cases (+1)

Shawano - 132 cases (+3)

Sheboygan – 483 cases (+10) (5 deaths)

St. Croix - 398 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

Taylor - 41 cases

Trempealeau - 262 cases (1 death)

Vernon - 48 cases

Vilas - 22 cases

Walworth – 1,067 cases (+5) (21 deaths)

Washburn - 12 cases (+2)

Washington - 703 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Waukesha – 3,092 cases (+91) (43 deaths)

Waupaca - 330 cases (+18) (14 deaths)

Waushara - 77 cases (+8)

Winnebago - 960 cases (+6) (16 deaths)

Wood - 171 cases (+6) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 3 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 20 cases (+1)

Delta - 47 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 41 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 56 cases (+8) (1 deaths)

Houghton – 36 cases (+1)

Iron - 13 cases (+1) (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 15 cases

Marquette - 109 cases (+4) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 68 cases (+4)

Ontonagon - 2 cases

Schoolcraft - 8 cases

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

