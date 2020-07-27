Washington pleads not guilty to credit card fraud scheme

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of conspiring to steal credit card numbers and personal information from restaurant customers pleaded not guilty to nearly two dozen charges for fraud and financial crimes.

Brandon Washington, 27, appeared in court via an online feed Monday and entered not-guilty pleas to all the charges. His jury trial is scheduled for October 21.

As Action 2 News reported, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was already investigating credit card fraud at an Ashwaubenon restaurant. Buffalo Wild Wings customers were notified by their bank about unusual credit card activity and remembered a waitress’s unusual behavior.

Washington wasn’t linked to the investigation until March when Washington was on electronic monitoring and a deputy making a home visit found a handgun. Washington is a convicted felon. Deputies searched the home and found a credit card skimmer, about 1,000 blank and unused checks, checks on a printer, and a laptop computer.

Prosecutors say Washington offered the waitress $100 for every ten credit cards she stole and to pay some of her bills. She would send him photos of customers’ credit cards and drivers licenses.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.