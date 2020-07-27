Advertisement

UW System receives $2 million to bolster online learning

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin System has received a $2 million gift from an anonymous donor to beef up online learning this semester.

UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson announced the gift on Monday.

The system plans to use the money to train faculty and support staff in online teaching, equip students with laptops, tablets and hotspots.

System schools shut down in-person classes in March as the coronavirus pandemic seized the country.

The system plans to reopen this fall with a mix of in-person classes and online courses.

Some students have complained that the online approach was lacking in the spring.

