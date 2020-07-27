Advertisement

Public pays final respects to Georgia congressman

Mourners stand outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C. to pay their final respects to the late Rep. John Lewis Monday evening.
Mourners stand outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C. to pay their final respects to the late Rep. John Lewis Monday evening.(Pool)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A day full of events celebrating the life of Georgia congressman and civil rights legend John Lewis ends in a public viewing of his casket.

In the middle of a pandemic and brutal heat, a wave of mourners would not be denied from paying tribute to a civil rights hero. The public viewing of Lewis’ casket took place on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. for four hours Monday evening.

After a special service in the Capitol rotunda, the public had its chance to celebrate a man who dedicated his life to civil rights and justice. The congressman inspired other African American leaders to rise.

“John gave us the roadmap. We just have to dare to pick up the baton and continue the march,” said Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.).

Sewell called Lewis a father figure. Sewell traveled with Lewis’ family from Alabama to Washington after participating in numerous events celebrating Lewis over the weekend. She says while the coronavirus and heat make honoring the congressman a bit challenging, she is glad those outside the family have the chance to pay tribute to the man she looked up to in life.

“It goes to show how well-loved John was. John sowed lots of seeds into lots of people,” Sewell said.

Lewis’ colleague from Georgia, Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.), says the pomp and circumstance in the wake of his passing is no more than he deserves.

“This was a man who essentially was history itself,” said Carter.

Carter remembers his time with Lewis on and off Capitol Hill fondly. He said today’s events will provide an appropriate lasting memory in the halls he walked for decades.

“What a great American. What a great person for all of us in Congress to try to emulate. And for all of us in America,” said Carter.

The public viewing continues Tuesday at 8 a.m. and lasts all day until 10 p.m. The casket departure ceremony will take place Wednesday morning.

The funeral for Lewis will be on Thursday at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package

Updated: moments ago
|
The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package as President Trump touts "operation warp speed," the race to find a vaccine is living up to its nam

News

Democratic National Convention to require masks, distancing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Everyone attending the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee next month will have to wear a face mask, be tested daily for COVID-19, fill out questionnaires and maintain a physical distance from others.

Politics

GOP’s legislative committees outraise Democratic rivals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A new report shows Republican legislators' fundraising committees raised nearly twice as much money as their Democratic counterparts during the first half of the year.

News

Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Jo Jorgensen campaigns in Wisconsin

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Jo Jorgensen campaigns in Wisconsin

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Latest News

Politics

Prosecutor: Agents headed to Milwaukee won’t police protests

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
Wisconsin authorities, including the state’s National Guard, can handle protests, the governor said.

News

Officials launch ‘VoteSafe Wisconsin Coalition’ to promote safe voting amidst pandemic

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
By Brittany Schmidt
Officials launch ‘VoteSafe Wisconsin Coalition’ to promote safe voting amidst pandemic

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

News

Vice President calls Biden “Trojan horse for a radical agenda”

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff and Jason Zimmerman
The campaign says the vice president will “give a major address” about the “extreme Sanders-Biden agenda.”

News

Vice President Pence speaks at Ripon College

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
Mike Pence campaigned in the birthplace of the Republican Party as he visited the battleground state

News

Wisconsin Lt. Governor expects many will still attend Democratic National Convention

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff and Jason Zimmerman
Thursday was the night Milwaukee was expected to be in the national spotlight as Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination.