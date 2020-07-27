Oneida Nation-owned Bay Bank building first branch on Menominee Reservation

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - A bank owned by the Oneida Nation plans to open its first branch on the Menominee Reservation this December.

Bay Bank announced it’s working with Menominee tribal leaders, Wolf River Development Company and U.S. Oil to open a branch adjoining the Standing Pines Convenience Store -- a gas station, convenience store and car wash on Highway 47/55 in Keshena.

Bay Bank says it will be the first bank in Menominee County. There is a credit union in Keshena but no banks.

The 2,200-square-foot branch will offer full-service banking.

The bank says it plans to hire Menominee community members.

Bay Bank says it’s the only tribally-owned bank in Wisconsin.

