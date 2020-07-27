Advertisement

Neenah-Menasha school supply drive officials alter how event is held

School Supply Drives need support
By Dakota Sherek
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Although there’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding how students will be going back to school this fall, one thing is for sure -there will still be a need for supplies.

Now, groups are making sure students are prepared for classes by changing how school supply drives will be held this year.

Each August, the Neenah-Menasha Emergency Society (NMES) invites students in need to a Back to School Fair, where they say they typically serve 1,000 students, and supply them with backpacks, school supplies and shoe certificates.

But this year, instead of an indoor event, it’ll be held drive-through style at Gegan Elementary due to the pandemic.

“Everyone is having to redo and rethink the way they conduct business and we’re glad we could think of a way to distribute the supplies,” said Lisa Komblevicz, Chair of the Back to School Fair.

Even though some students might be attending classes virtually in the fall, Komblevicz says the fair provides the basic supplies they’ll need regardless.

“Get them what they need to start school off right,” says Komblevicz.

NMES is accepting monetary donations to support the fair through their own website, but they are also included in a larger Backpacks for Kids Campaign.

“That campaign benefits Neenah-Menasha Emergency Society, Outagamie County, Waupaca, and Calumet, so that’s a little bit wider range,” said Komblevicz.

She hopes that despite some confusion over how the upcoming school year will happen, the community will still support their efforts to make sure all students have what they need.

“It’s a large need in the area, and we’re happy to fill it,” said Komblevicz.

Click HERE to donate to the Neenah-Menasha Emergency Society, and HERE for the Backpacks for Kids Campaign.

