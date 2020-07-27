Man receives 5 year sentence for charge of battery or threat to an officer

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - A Beaver Dam man has learned his fate after he was found guilty for pleading no contest to a charge of battery or threat to a law enforcement officer.

Court records show Eric Henson, 34, was initially charged with three counts of the charge, however two of the counts were dismissed earlier this year.

On Monday, Henson was sentenced to two years of confinement and three years of extended supervision.

Court officials say officers were initially called for a welfare check with Henson on January 12, and concluded he wasn’t dangerous.

Shortly after, Henson sent threatening messages, and officers arrived at his home to arrest him for a domestic dispute.

Officials say Henson then became combative and punched one of the officers in the mouth area, and while being secured, head butted the same officer, which caused additional injury.

Authorities say Henson then repeatedly yelled and screamed while officers secured him in handcuffs, yelling “You’re dead!” at them.

In addition to his sentencing, Henson has been ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, and not access bars, taverns or liquor stores.

Court records show he will received 197 days of pre-sentence credit.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.