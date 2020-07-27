Man charged with Neenah murder, firearm possession hires new lawyers

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The man charged for killing one person in Neenah last month has hired new lawyers.

Court records show the public defenders for Donald Billings, 35, have withdrawn as counsel, and he has retained private counsel.

Billings is suspected of killing Adam David Baith in Baith’s home on June 22.

Neenah police were called to a report of a shooting on the 900 block of Adams Street just before 2:30 a.m., and a responding officer saw a man in a hat behind the victim’s home, however the man ran through a backyard and managed to elude police.

Earlier this month, Billings was formally charged with First-Degree Intentional Homicide as well as Possessing a Firearm - Convicted of a Felony.

He was ordered to be held on a $100,000 cash bond, and to not have contact with his girlfriend, as well as the reporting party, identified in court documents as Dominica Propst and Cristafer Berdell, respectively.

A preliminary hearing for Billings is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 30.

