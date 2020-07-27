Advertisement

Madison police investigating weekend homicide

The death is the seventh homicide in Madison this year
.
.(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Madison police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Authorities say the two men were found with gunshot wounds on the city’s southwest side Saturday about 9:30 p.m. Both were taken to University Hospital, where one of the men later died, the State Journal reported.

There’s no word on the condition of the other man.

The death is the seventh homicide in Madison this year and the second this month. There were four homicides in the city in 2019.

The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

