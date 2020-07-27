LOWER HUMIDITY THIS WEEK

It's been breath of fresh air today thanks to a drier west-northwest wind. The humidity has fallen off noticeably since the weekend with dew points back into the 50s. The wind will diminish some this evening, but will continue out of the west. The evening will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible NORTH of Green Bay.

Any rain fades late, and skies will be mainly clear overnight. Given the lower humidity, temperatures will dip into the mid/upper 50s NORTH and should be in the lower 60s elsewhere.

We'll see a similar mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday... with more clouds for the afternoon compared to the morning. But, a pop-up shower or t'storm would be possible anywhere in Northeast Wisconsin as another weak disturbance passes overhead. Most of us will remain dry, and the forecast should be rain-free for the rest of the work week. The low humidity will continue with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The humidity may creep back up a bit as we get closer to the upcoming weekend. But even then, it will not be as hot or uncomfortable as it was this past weekend. Highs on Saturday may tick into the mid 80s, however. We'll also be watching for some spotty PM storms mainly northwest of the Fox Valley late Saturday. The start of next week will likely be cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

WEDNESDAY: NW/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Any evening rain ends. Cooler with mainly clear skies. LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Early sunshine with more PM clouds developing. An isolated storm possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, comfortable, and seasonable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Comfortable with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Warmer and slightly humid. A mix of sun and clouds with PM storms NORTHWEST. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Lower humidity. HIGH: 76

