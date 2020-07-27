Advertisement

LOWER HUMIDITY THIS WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It's been breath of fresh air today thanks to a drier west-northwest wind. The humidity has fallen off noticeably since the weekend with dew points back into the 50s. The wind will diminish some this evening, but will continue out of the west. The evening will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible NORTH of Green Bay.

Any rain fades late, and skies will be mainly clear overnight. Given the lower humidity, temperatures will dip into the mid/upper 50s NORTH and should be in the lower 60s elsewhere.

We'll see a similar mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday... with more clouds for the afternoon compared to the morning. But, a pop-up shower or t'storm would be possible anywhere in Northeast Wisconsin as another weak disturbance passes overhead. Most of us will remain dry, and the forecast should be rain-free for the rest of the work week. The low humidity will continue with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The humidity may creep back up a bit as we get closer to the upcoming weekend. But even then, it will not be as hot or uncomfortable as it was this past weekend. Highs on Saturday may tick into the mid 80s, however. We'll also be watching for some spotty PM storms mainly northwest of the Fox Valley late Saturday. The start of next week will likely be cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

WEDNESDAY: NW/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Any evening rain ends. Cooler with mainly clear skies. LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Early sunshine with more PM clouds developing. An isolated storm possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, comfortable, and seasonable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Comfortable with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Warmer and slightly humid. A mix of sun and clouds with PM storms NORTHWEST. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Lower humidity. HIGH: 76

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Stray showers possible to the north Monday evening, skies clearing overnight

Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Forecast: Stray showers possible to the north Monday evening, skies clearing overnight

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Muggy air moves out

Updated: 4 hours ago
That’s more comfortable and refreshing for late July.

Forecast

HUMIDITY FINALLY DROPS TODAY...

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity goes down

Updated: 7 hours ago
We’ll have a drier west-northwest wind, which will cause the dew point to fall back into the 50s.

Latest News

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable

Updated: 10 hours ago
Breezy and less humid with a mix of sun and clouds.

Forecast

COOLER AND MORE COMFORTABLE FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Feeling more comfortable this week

Updated: 18 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Warm tonight, but cooler for the start of the week

Updated: 22 hours ago
We're in for a warm night! Find out what to expect for the start of the work week.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Sunday outlook and what to expect for the beginning of the workweek

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: Sunday outlook and what to expect for the beginning of the workweek

Forecast

Scattered Thunderstorms and Still Muggy

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:39 AM CDT