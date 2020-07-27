HUMIDITY FINALLY DROPS TODAY...

The muggy air is moving out of the area today. We’ll have a drier west-northwest wind, which will cause the dew point to fall back into the 50s. That’s more comfortable and refreshing for late July. Temperature-wise, it’s still going to be warm, with afternoon highs in the lower-half of the 80s. Some highs will only reach the upper 70s across north-central Wisconsin. This pleasant change is being ushered in by high pressure in the Dakotas.

While this area of high pressure is going to give us a mostly sunny Monday, a weak disturbance will move across the Northwoods. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or thundershower north of Highway 64 this afternoon or early evening. Otherwise, the forecast looks dry through tonight. Another weak disturbance will pass through the southern half of the state tomorrow, kicking off a few showers and thunderstorms.

Otherwise, the week ahead is looking mainly dry with quiet weather to wrap up the month of July. The humidity may creep back up a bit towards next weekend... However, next weekend will not feel nearly as tropical as this past weekend did.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: W 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Humidity drops. An afternoon thundershower is possible NORTH. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Fair skies. A mild night. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Still warm. Thunder FAR SOUTH? HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and a bit humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 77

