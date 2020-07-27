Advertisement

Harley riders give Green Bay motorcycle enthusiast a birthday drive-by

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Harley-Davidson owners made it a birthday to remember for a Green Bay man who turned 85 this Saturday. About 30 motorcyclists and riders gave him “ride-by” birthday wishes, including the owner of Doc’s Harley-Davidson in Bonduel.

Doc’s general manager Kersten Heling says Lyle Wilquet’s daughter reached out to the dealership via Facebook, explaining that her dad had a fond love of motorcycles but never had the opportunity to own one. Amy Swette said her dad only goes out now for essential trips, like doctor’s visits, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing. Heling reached out to friends on Facebook.

They met up at the dealership and hooked up with more riders waiting at Danz Elementary in Green Bay. Meanwhile, Swette says her dad was wondering why his family insisted he wear his Harley-Davidson T-shirt Saturday morning and sit with him family on lawn chairs on the sidewalk outside his house. Then he heard the recognizable sound of Harley engines.

The owner of Doc’s Harley-Davidson, best known simply as Doc, participated in the ride-by.

Motorcyclists waved and gave Lyle the thumbs-up sign and yelled “Happy Birthday” as they slowly rolled past his house. Swette says her dad called it the best birthday he ever had. “Harley bikers are a generous group of people,” she told us.

Operation make Lyle smile was a success! The family sent me this video. They are extremely thankful that we came to make Lyle’s 85th birthday extra special. Lyle says it’s the best birthday he’s ever had. 🧡😁🎈

Posted by Kersten Heling on Saturday, July 25, 2020

