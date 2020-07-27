Advertisement

GOP’s legislative committees outraise Democratic rivals

Money
Money(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new report shows Republican legislators' fundraising committees raised nearly twice as much money as their Democratic counterparts during the first half of the year.

Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released the analysis Monday.

The group found that the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee and the Committee to elect a Republican Senate raised a combined $1.32 million.

The Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee and the State Senate Democratic Committee raised $951,000.

All four committees raised a combined $2.76 million, a new record.

The committees’ fundraising accounted for about 40% of a record $7.1 million in total legislative fundraising.

