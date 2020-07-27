Family of Lombardi Avenue crash victim say their final farewells

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday marks a month since a deadly crash on Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay. Over the weekend the family of Sonia Del Carmen Guillen said their final farewells to her and her mother Sonia Gonzalez. Guillen’s boyfriend, Jesse Saldana, was also killed in the crash.

With that said, it's been a month since Hector Guillen and his family received the news that his daughter, her mother, and her boyfriend, were all killed in a crash. Action 2 News spoke to Hector who poured out his words of pain, but also how he's been staying strong.

“There’s moments when I just want to disappear, or just vanish, but there’s important things that keep me standing up,” said Hector Guillen.

Hector Guillen said his little girl, also known as ‘Panama’ will always be in his heart.

“As a little girl she was always motivated and humble and nice with everyone, she always had so much strength and in school would defend the smaller kids in school,” said Hector Guillen.

While life led Sonia Gonzalez and him to part ways, she was a part of the family, she was a hard-working and kind woman, and Jesse Saldana also proved himself to be nothing but a kind man who loved his daughter more than anything.

“Jesse won over our hearts, and my other daughters and family members who loved him so much my other daughters have cried so much over his loss,” said Guillen.

Guillen said while he wants to fight for justice, he knows it won't bring any of them back, but he finds solace in the memories, leaning on his Catholic faith and staying strong for his family. He wants to remind our community that life is short and precious.

“What I am living now, I wouldn’t want anyone to have to go through this but you must stay close to God, and be active in your kids’ lives, take advantage of the time you have with them, if you don’t and the most unexpected thing happens like this, you will regret it,” said Guillen.

When the pain is unbearable he finds peace in the close bond he had with his daughter but she, Sonia, and Jesse, will forever be missed.

