Door Co. Sheriff’s Office receives $30k grant, plan to use funds for new wellness program

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County Sheriff’s Office is the only law enforcement agency in Wisconsin to receive a federal grant this year for innovative community policing projects.

Deputies are using the money to expand what they say is a new and much needed wellness program.

And it’s one that’s focused on far more than exercise.

”We’re taking an approach of mind, body and spirit,” says Chief Deputy Pat McCarty with the Door County Sheriff’s Office. “Our deputies experience first-hand a lot of trauma. They’re going to car accidents. They’re going to child abuse calls. They’re going to domestic abuse situations, and over time, that all adds up.”

Each day, deputies take that stress home with them.

Watching the toll it’s taken on them and their families prompted high interest from officers to form a health and wellness program at the sheriff’s office.

”I think, in general, the average person doesn’t realize that our heart rate is at a normal rate, and within split seconds, it’s at a very elevated rate, because we have an urgent call that comes in,” explains Deputy Curt Vandertie. “It’s not always during the situation, but it’s the afterwards. How you deal with that?”

The department wanted resources and help at officers fingertips anytime.

The team applied for and this month received one of only 29 DOJ grants awarded across the country.

They plan to use the $30,000 to expand a new wellness program to include mental health wellness checks and a customized app with local information and help.

”Are you experiencing financial difficulty? It’ll point them to resources for financial counseling, substance abuse, suicide prevention,” says McCarty.

The resources will be there for not only officers, but their families, and even retirees.

McCarty says that’s often a challenge in smaller communities.

”Those people bring that stuff home with them. It affects their family. Even to reach out to their families and offer them support... how to deal with things, give them resources and things like that. It’s an important thing to have,” says Chelsea Dantoin, an administrative assistant at the Door County Jail and also a member of the Wellness Committee.

The timing of all this is critical as law enforcement nationwide are put under a microscope.

”We understand that no matter what we do, we’re going to be judged, going to be looked at. We accept that responsibility, but at the same time, it does add a level of stress,” says Vandertie.

But they say being able to manage that stress will translate to a healthier and safer community.

”I’ve been in law enforcement for 26 years, and the mindset when I first got into it was we’re tough and you don’t need to talk to anybody about it, but as I progress through my career, you find out the suicide rates are higher in law enforcement. The divorce rate is high in law enforcement... domestic abuse, so it’s important we have something available for our deputies to deal with those stressors,” says McCarty.

If the programs through the grant money are successful, they hope to continue the work through the county’s budget in years to come.

