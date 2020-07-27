Advertisement

DNR confirms spill at Tyco facility in Marinette

The DNR says there was “accidental release of a mixture of river water and contaminated groundwater” from the facility on Stanton Street.
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is monitoring a spill at the JCI/Tyco facility in Marinette.

The DNR says there was “accidental release of a mixture of river water and contaminated groundwater” from the facility on Stanton Street.

“Groundwater at the Stanton Street facility is contaminated with PFAS and arsenic from prior discharges,” says the DNR.

The spill was reported to the DNR on July 26.

“Representatives from JCI/Tyco reported that a mixture of river water and contaminated groundwater entered storm sewer drains which flow back to the Menominee River,” reads a statement from the DNR.

The company says the water is being “recovered from the site” and placed into tanks.

The DNR is overseeing the effort to make sure the company is taking the proper steps to contain the spill.

As we’ve been reporting, the DNR has linked PFAS contamination to JCI/Tyco Fire Products. The company manufactures firefighting foam

PFAS are man-made chemicals used in numerous products from fire-fighting foam to non-stick cookware.

State Rep. John Nygren and State Sen. Dave Hansen have introduced legislation to help curb PFAS pollution.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin nears 50,000 coronavirus cases; 590 new cases added, death toll up 1

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
For the seventh week in a row, Wisconsin received fewer than 7,000 test results on a Monday. 8.5% of these were positive.

News

Oneida Nation-owned Bay Bank building first branch on Menominee Reservation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Bay Bank plans to open the branch as part of the Standing Pines Convenience Store project on Highway 47/55.

News

Fall sports suspended at St. Norbert, other Midwest Conference schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Midwest Conference has suspended competition for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Coroner identifies man found in Manitowoc River

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office is performing the autopsy. Results will take eight-to-12 weeks.

Latest News

News

Harley riders give Green Bay motorcycle enthusiast a birthday drive-by

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Lyle Wilquet is a life-long motorcycle fan but never had the opportunity to own one, his daughter told Doc's Harley-Davidson, which organized a ride-by for his birthday.

News

VIEWER VIDEO: Doc's Harley-Davidson gives ride-by for Green Bay man's 85th birthday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lyle Wilquet was wondering why he had to wear his Harley-Davidson T-shirt and sit with his family on the sidewalk Saturday morning, Amy Wilquet Swette says.

News

Madison police investigating weekend homicide

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

News

Trucker sentenced to 20 years for assaulting boy on long-haul trip

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
During a July 23 sentencing hearing in Green Bay, Senior District Court Judge William C. Griesbach noted the "horrendous nature of the crime" and Wickersham's history of "preying on children."

News

Cabin’s metal roof a challenge for northwoods firefighters

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
"These men and women who fought this fire are just amazing," the post reads. "We come together as a team and leave as a team."

News

Changes to this year’s Back-to-School Store event in Green Bay

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The distribution is scheduled for Aug. 4 and 5 at Celebration Church.