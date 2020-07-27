DNR confirms spill at Tyco facility in Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is monitoring a spill at the JCI/Tyco facility in Marinette.

The DNR says there was “accidental release of a mixture of river water and contaminated groundwater” from the facility on Stanton Street.

“Groundwater at the Stanton Street facility is contaminated with PFAS and arsenic from prior discharges,” says the DNR.

The spill was reported to the DNR on July 26.

“Representatives from JCI/Tyco reported that a mixture of river water and contaminated groundwater entered storm sewer drains which flow back to the Menominee River,” reads a statement from the DNR.

The company says the water is being “recovered from the site” and placed into tanks.

The DNR is overseeing the effort to make sure the company is taking the proper steps to contain the spill.

As we’ve been reporting, the DNR has linked PFAS contamination to JCI/Tyco Fire Products. The company manufactures firefighting foam

PFAS are man-made chemicals used in numerous products from fire-fighting foam to non-stick cookware.

State Rep. John Nygren and State Sen. Dave Hansen have introduced legislation to help curb PFAS pollution.

