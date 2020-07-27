Advertisement

Democratic National Convention to require masks, distancing

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Everyone attending the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee next month will have to wear a face mask, be tested daily for COVID-19, fill out questionnaires and maintain a physical distance from others.

Organizers of the convention released details of the coronavirus safety plan Monday, three weeks before the Aug. 17 start of the four-day event.

The convention has been scaled down from original plans and now will be mostly online with only a few hundred people gathered at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Everyone must wear a mask once inside, but those giving speeches will be allowed to remove their.

