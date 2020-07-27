Coroner identifies man found in Manitowoc River

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An autopsy is scheduled Monday for a man pulled from the Manitowoc River Friday.

The Manitowoc County Coroner identified the man as 26-year-old Jeffrey L. Pagel of Manitowoc.

On July 24, Pagel’s vehicle went into the river near the Wisconsin Maritime Museum. Pagel was alone in the vehicle at the time.

The Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office is performing the autopsy. Results will take eight-to-12 weeks.

“A preexisting medical condition may have contributed to this accident. The Manitowoc County Coroner’s office investigation of this incident is ongoing along with the Manitowoc Police Department,” reads a statement from Coroner Curtis Green. “Drugs and Alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in this accident.”

