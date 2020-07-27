City of Oshkosh encourages absentee voting

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -With the Wisconsin partisan primary two weeks away, the City of Oshkosh has kicked off its own campaign, encouraging people to vote absentee.

There are about 12,000 registered voters in the City of Oshkosh. And, with the coronavirus pandemic lingering, city officials don’t want all of those people to physically show up at the polls on election day.

"Because of the times that we're in, we're encouraging the voters to vote absentee ballot," says City Clerk Pam Ubrig.

The city has taken a number of steps to try and get the word out.

According to Urbrig, "Under the direction of the common council, the Clerk's Office mailed out a request form to every registered voter in the city of Oshkosh. What the voter needed to do was send in that request form with their photo ID and then we mailed out a ballot."

Then, just last week, Oshkosh unveiled a public service announcement, showing people how those ballots should be filled out and then returned either in-person at city hall or through the mail.

This campaign comes on the heels of the spring primary when thousands of absentee ballots never made it to some voters in Oshkosh and Appleton. The ballots were later found at a postal processing facility in Milwaukee.

State Representative Gordon Hintz is one of those Oshkosh residents who never received his ballot in April. He's not letting that situation deter him from voting absentee again. Hintz says, "We've had enough time, I think clerks have had enough time, the state has had enough time that if you don't receive your ballot close enough to the election then we should be able to work something out. But I have confidence."

The clerk says the steps being taken for August 11th election are good practice for November, should the COVID-19 pandemic persist. She adds, “We will learn from this and improve for the volume we expect for the November election.”

