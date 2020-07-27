Changes to this year’s Back-to-School Store event in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Backpacks and school supplies will soon be handed out to thousands of students in Brown County through the Service League.

The annual Back-to-School Store will look a little different this year due to COVID-19.

Typically, kids and parents come and pick out their backpacks. This year, backpacks will be distributed in a drive-up event. The drive is for families who have registered for the Back-to-School Store.

The distribution is scheduled for Aug. 4 and 5 at Celebration Church.

There will be fewer volunteers this year, and the Service League will take extra measures to keep everyone safe.

“So we will be masking and wiping things every hour or so. We have an hour break in between volunteers. We only have three hour shifts this year so. We’ll do an hour break and wipe everything down. We are keeping things a lot more small scale,” says Anna Burnette, Service League of Green Bay.

Donations are accepted through July 29. The Service League needs markers, children’s scissors, glue bottles, colored pencils, backpacks, notebooks, rulers and more.

CLICK HERE to donate items through the Amazon Wish List.

CLICK HERE to make a money donation.

