Cabin’s metal roof a challenge for northwoods firefighters

No one was hurt.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from several departments battled a cabin fire in Oconto County Sunday.

At 5:45 p.m., the Nicolet Fire District was called to Horn Lake Road for a report of smoke coming from a cabin.

The Town of Lakewood Fire Department said crews tried to fight the fire from inside, but the heat was too intense. They moved to an outside attack and put out flames coming from the roof.

“The downfall to this structure was it was an add on metal roof and additions made to the building making it more difficult to fight,” reads a post on the Town of Lakewood Fire Department Facebook page.

"These men and women who fought this fire are just amazing," the post reads. "We come together as a team and leave as a team."

The department says 23 firefighters responded to the scene.

The final crews left the scene at 9:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

