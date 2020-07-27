Advertisement

8 hospitalized following carbon monoxide leak at FdL’s Quality Packaging

Officials were able to trace the leak to a forklift used in the warehouse
Carbon Monoxide leak at Sullivan Packaging in FdL
Carbon Monoxide leak at Sullivan Packaging in FdL(Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say eight people have been hospitalized following a carbon monoxide leak at Quality Packaging in Fond du Lac Monday afternoon.

According to Fond du Lac Fire Rescue officials, crews were called to the business, located at 851 Sullivan Drive, at 2:33 p.m. for a report of a possible carbon monoxide leak, with warehouse workers feeling ill.

When they arrived, crew members treated several workers, who were complaining of symptoms which indicated carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officials say they, as well as members of Alliant Energy, detected elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the warehouse, which was evacuated and ventilated.

Although some workers refused medical attention, a total of eight people were taken to hospitals in either Fond du Lac or Waupun.

Officials say the leak was apparently caused by a forklift inside the warehouse.

