67-year-old retrieving ball in the street is hurt by car

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha Police say a 67-year-old resident of the city was injured by a car after chasing a ball into the street.

The accident happened on the 600-block of Twelfth Street at about quarter after 1 Monday afternoon.

The driver, a 55-year-old from Appleton, was pulling out of a driveway. Police believe the driver couldn’t see the pedestrian, who was bent over to pick up the ball.

Neenah/Menasha Fire Rescue and Gold Cross Ambulance both responded to the scene. The victim’s injuries are significant but aren’t believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The driver was not issued a citation.

