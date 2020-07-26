State confirms another 957 cases of coronavirus, death rate falls to 1.8%

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The State of Wisconsin has identified another 957 new cases of the coronavirus.

In Sunday’s report from the Department of Health Services, health officials say the newly confirmed cases bring the state’s cumulative total to 48,827 cases since testing began in February.

Meanwhile, another 817,549 people have tested negative for the virus since testing began.

The 957 new cases make up 9.6% of all the test results, meaning another 9,021 people tested negative for the virus. There was a total of 9,978 test results released Sunday.

Out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 58 counties reported an increase in cases. In Upper Michigan, six of the region’s 15 counties reported an increase.

Sunday’s report of 9.6% of cases is a sharp increase from Saturday’s report of 6.7%. On Friday, that percentage was 5.8%.

One person died from the virus within the state during the past 24 hours, according to the Wisconsin DHS, bringing the state’s death toll to 892, which is 1.8%, a slight decrease from Saturday’s report of 1.9%.

The lone death was reported in Barron County.

As of Sunday, the seven-day average of new cases is 930, an increase from Saturday’s report of 912.

Wisconsin’s 83 public and private lab partners are capable of processing 24,156 tests a day.

Health officials would like to see positive tests below 3%, which Wisconsin hasn’t seen since June 23.

Out of the state’s total confirmed cases (48,827) of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, 9,946 people (20.4%) are still considered active cases. Another 37,971 (77.8%) have recovered, meaning it’s been at least 30 days since their first symptoms or diagnosis or their release

There have been 4,394 people hospitalized for COVID-19 since February, including 26 patients in the past 24 hours. The number of hospitalized patients makes up 9% of all confirmed cases.

The state saw a slight decrease in how many hospital beds are available, with 20% of them open, a decrease from Saturday’s 22%.

As of Sunday, the DHS report says there are 165 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 64 of them in the ICU. Another 77 patients are still waiting for their coronavirus test results.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

County by county cases (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases):

Wisconsin

Adams - 61 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 15 cases (+1)

Barron - 116 cases (+17) (3 deaths) (+1)

Bayfield - 18 cases (+2) (1 death)

Brown - 3,766 cases (+31) (50 deaths)

Buffalo – 36 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 9 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 215 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Chippewa – 192 cases (+4)

Clark - 157 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Columbia - 195 cases (+8) (1 death)

Crawford – 52 cases (+1)

Dane – 3,831 cases (+50) (33 deaths)

Dodge - 617 cases (+8) (5 deaths)

Door - 82 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 92 cases (+3)

Dunn - 88 cases (+3)

Eau Claire - 433 cases (3 deaths)

Florence - 5 cases

Fond du Lac - 493 cases (+13) (6 deaths)

Forest - 57 cases (4 deaths)

Grant - 286 cases (+4) (14 deaths)

Green - 120 cases (+1) (1 death)

Green Lake - 49 cases

Iowa - 57 cases (+1)

Iron - 60 cases (+13) (1 death)

Jackson - 39 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jefferson - 511 cases (+7) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 107 cases (+9) (1 death)

Kenosha – 2,245 cases (+16) (50 deaths)

Kewaunee - 100 cases (+1) (1 death)

La Crosse - 735 cases (+10) (1 death)

Lafayette - 99 cases (+1)

Langlade - 30 cases (+4) (1 death)

Lincoln - 52 cases

Manitowoc - 247 cases (+19) (1 death)

Marathon - 494 cases (+28) (4 deaths)

Marinette - 231 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 67 cases (+1) (1 death)

Menominee - 17 cases

Milwaukee – 18,140 cases (+279) (427 deaths)

Monroe - 177 cases (+3) (1 death)

Oconto - 140 cases (+3)

Oneida - 69 cases (+7)

Outagamie - 965 cases (+43) (12 deaths)

Ozaukee – 468 cases (+9) (16 deaths)

Pepin - 38 cases

Pierce - 148 cases (+2)

Polk - 97 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Portage - 321 cases (+3)

Price – 19 cases

Racine - 2,906 cases (+25) (72 deaths)

Richland - 21 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,290 cases (+11) (25 deaths)

Rusk - 13 cases (1 death)

Sauk – 288 cases (+15) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 24 cases (+3)

Shawano - 129 cases (+2)

Sheboygan – 473 cases (+9) (5 deaths)

St. Croix - 390 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Taylor - 41 cases (+2)

Trempealeau - 262 cases (+6) (1 death)

Vernon - 48 cases (+1)

Vilas - 22 cases

Walworth – 1,051 cases (+27) (21 deaths)

Washburn - 10 cases (+1)

Washington - 700 cases (+25) (19 deaths)

Waukesha – 3,001 cases (+138) (43 deaths)

Waupaca - 312 cases (+37) (14 deaths)

Waushara - 69 cases (+7)

Winnebago - 954 cases (+23) (16 deaths)

Wood - 165 cases (+4) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 3 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 19 cases

Delta - 45 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 39 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 48 cases (+6) (1 deaths)

Houghton – 35 cases (+1)

Iron - 12 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 15 cases (+2)

Marquette - 105 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 64 cases (+4)

Ontonagon - 2 cases

Schoolcraft - 8 cases

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

