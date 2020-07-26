Advertisement

SCATTERED STORMS AT TIMES SUNDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today as a cold front continues to draw near and will eventually pass across Wisconsin , times of showers and thunderstorms are likely today. A few storms may become strong to severe and could include damaging wind gusts as well as heavy rainfall. There is a risk that storms may be slow moving and as a result would bring heavy rain over a location leading to localized flooding. The storm threat lessens late this evening, then skies will gradually clear overnight.

The temperatures didn’t fall very much overnight, and once again today the highs will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity remains high and that keeps the “feels like” temperature (heat index) in the mid-upper 90s. Luckily, after the cold front passes the rest of the upcoming week will be cooler and less humid.

There may be a few small sprinkle chances early in the week, but otherwise much of the week will be fairly dry.

BOATERS’ FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE

SUNDAY: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: Very warm and humid. Heat index reaching the mid-upper 90s. Broken clouds with showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms through the evening, skies clearing afterward. LOW: 71

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid. Breezy at times. Stray sprinkles? HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. Spotty shower? HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sun. More comfortable. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. turning just slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Slightly humid. a chance of a storm. HIGH: 82

