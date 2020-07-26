Advertisement

Regis Philbin shares set with WBAY’s Tammy Elliott

Philbin died Friday at the age of 88
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Regis Philbin has died at the age of 88.

Philbin’s family said the iconic television host passed away on Friday, one month shy of his 89th birthday.

He owns the world record for the most on-camera hours on U.S. TV. after co-hosting TV’s long-running ‘Live with Regis and Kathie Lee’ and later “Live with Regis and Kelly.”

WBAY’s Tammy Elliott was flown out to New York City to co-host with Philbin for a day.

