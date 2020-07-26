Advertisement

Phone Pal program provides companionship through conversation to those who feel isolated

By Dakota Sherek
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic has left many people home-bound or isolated, so a Fox Cities nonprofit started a program meant to create new connections.

The nonprofit Volunteer Fox Cities works to address a number of community needs, some of which have grown since the pandemic began.

“There are many members of our community who feel isolated during normal times and now that has just been heightened,” said Jan Sommerfeld, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program Director at Volunteer Fox Cities.

Sommerfeld says that’s where the Phone Pals program comes in.

“Phone Pals is a program designed to increase the socialization for people who are isolated, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sommerfeld.

People who sign up for the free program will be matched with a trained volunteer. Then the pair will decide when and how often the calls should take place.

It’s not meant to be a crisis line, but a line for social connection.

“Just for a check in, a friendly conversation, just to see how their day is going,” said Sommerfeld.

A simple check-in that Sommerfeld says can go a long way for people who are especially isolated during the pandemic, particularly the elderly or people with disabilities.

“It’s critical,” said Sommerfeld. “It can mean the difference between someone having a good day or someone being prone to having depression and anxiety. That simple phone call can really brighten someone’s day.”

Sommerfeld says there’s enough volunteers right now, but not as many people utilizing the program.

“It may be that there’s a stigma, maybe people don’t want to be connected with isolation,” said Sommerfeld.

But she hopes more people will be encouraged to sign up.

“They will really be thankful they did,” said Sommerfeld.

People can register online or by calling Volunteer Fox Cities at (920) 832-9360.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Douglas swirls ‘uncomfortably close’ to Hawaii

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By AUDREY McAVOY
Hurricane Douglas is drawing closer to Hawaii’s most populated island. Impacts from Douglas are expected in the nation’s only island state later Sunday.

News

Amid virus surge, South Texas coast drenched by cyclone

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By JOHN L. MONE and NOMAAN MERCHANT
A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna lashed the Texas Gulf Coast on Sunday with high winds and drenching rains that destroyed boats, flooded streets and knocked out power across a region already reeling from a surge in coronavirus cases.

News

2 Beloit men die in apparent drowning in subdivision pond

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say two Beloit men are dead after they apparently drowned while swimming in a pond in a subdivision near Afton over the weekend.

News

Fox Cities program helps people make connections during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Fox Cities program helps people make connections during pandemic

Latest News

News

Wisconsin DHS report for Sunday coronavirus tests

Updated: 1 hour ago
Wisconsin DHS report for Sunday coronavirus tests

News

Oneida Nation general election results in, Tehassi Hill re-elected as Chairman

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Members of the Oneida Nation went to the polls Saturday to decide who will serve in multiple positions.

News

Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER
The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

News

Milwaukee woman charged in fatal shooting of daughter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office on Sunday charged 22-year-old Jasmine Daniels with first-degree reckless homicide.

News

1 dead after motorcycle hits deer in Portage County

Updated: 4 hours ago
One man died Saturday after a motorcycle crash Friday.

News

State confirms another 957 cases of coronavirus, death rate falls to 1.8%

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
In Sunday’s report from the Department of Health Services, health officials say the newly confirmed cases bring the state’s cumulative total to 48,827 cases since testing began in February.