Oneida Nation general election results in, Tehassi Hill re-elected as Chairman

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ONEIDA RESERVATION, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Oneida Nation went to the polls Saturday to decide who will serve in multiple positions.

On Saturday, members re-elected Tehassi Hill as Chairman, and also re-elected Brandon Stevens as Vice Chairman.

Meanwhile, Lisa Liggins and Tina Danforth are newly elected as Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

Oneida Nation officials say Danforth previously served as a Treasurer.

In addition, Jenny Webster, David Jordan, Kirby Metoxen and Daniel Guzman King were re-elected to the Business Committee.

Marie Summers was also voted in as a newly elected Council member.

Those elected will serve a consecutive three-year term.

Polls were available at both the Oneida Nation Elementary School on the Oneida Reservation, as well as the SEOTS office in Milwaukee.

Other positions decided by voters included the following:

  • Trial court chief judge - Layatalati Hill
  • One trial court judge - Patty Hoeft
  • Court of appeals chief judge - Patricia Garvey
  • Two court of appeals judges - Chad Hendricks and Diane House
  • One legal resource center attorney - Gerald Hill
  • One legal resource center advocate - Wesley Martin, Jr.
  • Three election board members - Tonya Webster, Chrissy Liggins and Tina Skenandore
  • Two land commissioners - Julie Barton and Sid White
  • One gaming commissioner - Tommy Danforth
  • Two Oneida Trust Enrollment Committee members - Lisa Summers and Bobbi Webster

A referendum asking for support of a widespread long-range Oneida language initiative also passed by a tentative vote of 1,380 to 283.

Click here to see the tentative results, which show more than 1,740 voters cast ballots.

Officials say election results are tentative until all election recounts have been completed if requested - those requests are able to be made for ten days.

