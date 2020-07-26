Fire at Kaukauna Dollar Tree

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Fire Department found heavy, black smoke and flames in the Dollar Tree after responding to a call at around 7 p.m. Saturday night. The store, on 321 East Ann Street, had no employees or shoppers in it when firefighters came.

Fire crews say they saw smoke leaking from the building as they arrived and flames inside the store. Officials say the fire was put out in 20 minutes but the crews remained on the scene for over three hours. Officials say there was a lot of damage to the building and the merchandise. There is no estimate of the cost of the damages yet.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Kaukauna Fire Department was assisted by the Little Chute fire department in putting out the flames.

The Fire Department commended the swift actions of the store employees who left the building quickly and gave information to the crews as soon as they arrived.

