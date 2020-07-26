Advertisement

Fire at Kaukauna Dollar Tree

No shoppers or employees were present
Fire breaks out at Kaukauna Dollar Tree
Fire breaks out at Kaukauna Dollar Tree(FIRE)
By Dana Munro
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Fire Department found heavy, black smoke and flames in the Dollar Tree after responding to a call at around 7 p.m. Saturday night. The store, on 321 East Ann Street, had no employees or shoppers in it when firefighters came.

Fire crews say they saw smoke leaking from the building as they arrived and flames inside the store. Officials say the fire was put out in 20 minutes but the crews remained on the scene for over three hours. Officials say there was a lot of damage to the building and the merchandise. There is no estimate of the cost of the damages yet.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Kaukauna Fire Department was assisted by the Little Chute fire department in putting out the flames.

The Fire Department commended the swift actions of the store employees who left the building quickly and gave information to the crews as soon as they arrived.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Jo Jorgensen campaigns in Wisconsin

Updated: 13 hours ago
Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Jo Jorgensen campaigns in Wisconsin

News

Oshkosh neighbors organize parade to celebrate veteran’s 100th birthday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Parades have become a new way to celebrate something special during this pandemic. But this weekend a parade was held to celebrate an especially impressive milestone for Walter Schwartz.

News

President Donald Trump golfs with Packers legend Brett Favre Saturday

Updated: 14 hours ago
Trump and Favre played at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

News

Regis Philbin shares set with WBAY’s Tammy Elliott

Updated: 15 hours ago
Regis Philbin died Friday at the age of 88

Latest News

Crime

Green Bay man arrested for fifth OWI

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT
|
By Dana Munro
Green Bay police arrest man for fifth OWI

Crime

Manitowoc man dies after driving car into river

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT
|
By Dana Munro
Manitowoc man crashes into river and dies

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Lakeshore beaches see traffic boom during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
4,000 people are visiting Neshotah Beach every day, the Two Rivers city manager says

News

State opioid overdoses increase in pandemic

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue has responded to more overdoses this year than all of last year

News

Health department checks bars for COVID-19 safety

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
The health department calls the visits "COVID-19 consultations," not a health inspection.