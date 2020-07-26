COOLER AND MORE COMFORTABLE FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

Storms will exit Northeast Wisconsin this evening, and some clearing can be expected tonight. It's still going to be muggy for a time, and lows will likely stay close to 70. But, the humidity will be dropping Monday morning... so the afternoon will feel much more comfortable than it did this weekend. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Monday, and a spotty PM rain shower is possible. Most of us will stay dry, though. Highs should be in the low-to-mid 80s with lows dipping into the lower 60s. A breezy northwest wind can be expected throughout the day.

The rest of the week will be relatively quiet from a weather standpoint. Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday with a stray PM rain shower NORTH, but here again, most will remain dry. Dew points will hold in the upper 50s and lower 60s this week so it should be feeling comfortable. Highs will be about average for late July... with most afternoons getting to around 80. Dry weather should continue into next weekend, although some spotty storms may develop by Sunday. It should be slightly warmer and more humid for Saturday and Sunday, but it still looks cooler/more comfortable compared to this weekend. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS’ FORECAST:

MONDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Evening storms end. Still muggy with some clearing. LOW: 70

MONDAY: Breezy and less humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Stray PM rain shower? HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Stray shower NORTH. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Slightly humid with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty storms. HIGH: 82

