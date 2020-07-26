Advertisement

1 dead after motorcycle hits deer in Portage County

One man died Saturday after a motorcycle crash Friday.
One man died Saturday after a motorcycle crash Friday.(MGN)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One man died Saturday after crashing his motorcycle Friday. An initial investigation shows he was going south on County Highway JJ in Portage County Friday when his motorcycle hit a deer, causing him to fall and sustain severe injuries, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, the driver died from his injuries. He is identified as 24-year-old Jakub Cieslweicz from the Town of Buena Vista.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call of a man lying in the road at about 7:00 am Friday. The driver was treated at the scene and flown to Marshfield by Spirit helicopter.

The Plover Ambulance, Plover Rescue, Bancroft First Responders and the Almond Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

