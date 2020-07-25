Advertisement

Wisconsin exceeds 900 positive COVID-19 tests Saturday, 13 new deaths reported

The state received a record 14,201 test results
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Update: Corrects Brown County coronavirus numbers

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Thirteen more people have died of coronavirus according the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

Wisconsin’s death toll is now 891 (1.9%)

Wisconsin identified 953 new coronavirus patients on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to nearly 48,000.

As of Saturday, the seven-day average of new cases is 912.

The Department of Health Services received 14,201 test Saturday. With 953 new cases in Wisconsin, it brings the state’s positive percentage to 6.7. That is a slight increase compared to yesterday’s 5.8 percent.

It’s the fifth straight day the state received more than 14,000 tests. Wisconsin’s 83 public and private lab partners are capable of processing 24,156 tests a day.

Health officials would like to see positive tests below 3%, which Wisconsin hasn’t seen since June 23.

To date, the state has 47,870 people who tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Of these, 9,674 people (20.2%) are still considered active cases. Another 37,287 (77.9%) have recovered, meaning it’s been at least 30 days since their first symptoms or diagnosis or their release

There have been 4,368 people hospitalized for COVID-19 since February, including 43 patients in the past 24 hours.

The state saw improvement in how many hospital beds are available with 22% of beds open after that fell to 18%.

County by county cases (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases):

Wisconsin

  • Adams - 60 cases (+4) (2 deaths)
  • Ashland - 14 cases (+1)
  • Barron - 99 cases (+3) (2 deaths)
  • Bayfield - 16 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • Brown - 3,735 cases (+47) (50 deaths) (+1)
  • Buffalo – 36 cases (+2) (2 deaths)
  • Burnett - 9 cases (+2) (1 death)
  • Calumet - 214 cases (+10) (2 deaths)
  • Chippewa – 188 cases (+5)
  • Clark - 156 cases (+2) (7 deaths)
  • Columbia - 187 cases (+6) (1 death)
  • Crawford - 51 cases (+1)
  • Dane – 3,781 cases (+49) (33 deaths)
  • Dodge - 609 cases (+10) (5 deaths)
  • Door - 82 cases (+2) (3 deaths)
  • Douglas - 89 cases (+2)
  • Dunn - 85 cases (+1)
  • Eau Claire - 433 cases (+10) (3 deaths)
  • Florence - 5 cases
  • Fond du Lac - 480 cases (+7) (6 deaths)
  • Forest - 57 cases (+2) (4 deaths)
  • Grant - 282 cases (+16) (14 deaths)
  • Green - 119 cases (1 death)
  • Green Lake - 49 cases
  • Iowa - 56 cases
  • Iron - 47 cases (+5) (1 death)
  • Jackson - 37 cases (1 death)
  • Jefferson - 504 cases (+22) (4 deaths)
  • Juneau - 98 cases (+12) (1 death)
  • Kenosha – 2,229 cases (+29) (50 deaths) (+1)
  • Kewaunee - 99 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • La Crosse - 725 cases (+10) (1 death)
  • Lafayette - 98 cases (+4)
  • Langlade - 26 cases (+6) (1 death)
  • Lincoln - 52 cases (+2)
  • Manitowoc - 228 cases (+4) (1 death)
  • Marathon - 466 cases (+24) (4 deaths) (+1)
  • Marinette - 226 cases (+18) (3 deaths)
  • Marquette - 66 cases (+2) (1 death)
  • Menominee - 17 cases (+1)
  • Milwaukee – 17,861 cases (+324) (427 deaths) (+5)
  • Monroe - 174 cases (+6) (1 death)
  • Oconto - 137 cases (+3)
  • Oneida - 62 cases (+2)
  • Outagamie - 922 cases (+19) (12 deaths)
  • Ozaukee – 459 cases (+10) (16 deaths)
  • Pepin - 38 cases (+2)
  • Pierce - 146 cases (+6)
  • Polk - 95 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
  • Portage - 318 cases (+2)
  • Price – 19 cases (+1)
  • Racine - 2,881 cases (+42) (72 deaths) (+3)
  • Richland - 21 cases (4 deaths)
  • Rock - 1,279 cases (+24) (25 deaths)
  • Rusk - 13 cases (1 death)
  • Sauk – 273 cases (+11) (3 deaths)
  • Sawyer - 21 cases
  • Shawano - 127 cases (+3)
  • Sheboygan – 464 cases (+18) (5 deaths)
  • St. Croix - 386 cases (+11) (2 deaths)
  • Taylor - 39 cases (+1)
  • Trempealeau - 256 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • Vernon - 47 cases (+1)
  • Vilas - 22 cases
  • Walworth – 1,024 cases (+18) (21 deaths) (+1)
  • Washburn - 9 cases
  • Washington - 675 cases (+13) (19 deaths)
  • Waukesha - 2,863 cases (+89) (43 deaths) (+1)
  • Waupaca - 275 cases (+5) (14 deaths)
  • Waushara - 62 cases (+3)
  • Winnebago - 931 cases (+18) (16 deaths)
  • Wood - 161 cases (+5) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

  • Alger - 3 cases
  • Baraga - 5 cases
  • Chippewa - 19 cases
  • Delta - 43 cases (3 deaths)
  • Dickinson - 39 cases (+3) (2 deaths)
  • Gogebic - 42 cases (1 deaths)
  • Houghton – 34 cases
  • Iron - 12 cases (+2) (1 death)
  • Keweenaw - 2 cases
  • Luce - 3 cases
  • Mackinac - 13 cases (+1)
  • Marquette - 103 cases (11 deaths)
  • Menominee - 60 cases (+2)
  • Ontonagon - 2 cases
  • Schoolcraft - 8 cases

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Fever of 100.4 or higher
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion or inability to rouse
  • Bluish lips or face
  • The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

  • The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
  • To help prevent the spread of the virus:
  • Stay at least six feet away from other people
  • Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
  • Stay at home as much as possible
  • Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
  • Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
  • Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
  • Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Green Bay man arrested for fifth OWI

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Green Bay police arrest man for fifth OWI

Crime

Manitowoc man dies after driving car into river

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Manitowoc man crashes into river and dies

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Lakeshore beaches see traffic boom during pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
4,000 people are visiting Neshotah Beach every day, the Two Rivers city manager says

News

State opioid overdoses increase in pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue has responded to more overdoses this year than all of last year

Latest News

News

Health department checks bars for COVID-19 safety

Updated: 22 hours ago
The health department calls the visits "COVID-19 consultations," not a health inspection.

Crime

Green Bay city leaders receiving threats, police chief says

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen and WBAY news staff
The police chief says the threats might only be to intimidate, but he asks city officials to be aware of their surroundings.

News

Green Bay leaders receive threats after face mask vote

Updated: 23 hours ago
Action 2 News learned all the council members received threats - even those who voted against the mask order

News

Oshkosh's Perk Picnic at the Beach

Updated: 23 hours ago
A coffee shop and food trucks teamed up to attract customers to local businesses

News

Lakeshore businesses experience a boom during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Alexander
Two Rivers City Manager Greg Buckley says perhaps it's taken a pandemic for people to realize the natural beauty so close to home.

News

“Perk Picnic at the Beach” events in Oshkosh promote local businesses

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
An Oshkosh coffee shop is teaming up with food trucks to bring a boost to local business.