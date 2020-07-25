Advertisement

Scattered Storms Into Sunday

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Muggy tonight with scattered storms. Although anyplace could get a storm, odds favor northern areas especially overnight. The SEVERE RISK IS LOW, but any storms that move through will bring heavy rains, small hail and occasional wind gusts.

Sunday brings more of the same: Very warm temperatures, high humidity, and times of showers and storms - Which will be more numerous than tonight. Sunday’s SEVERE RISK IS SOMEWHERE BETWEEN LOW AND MODERATE, so the chance of stronger storms is a bit higher than tonight. Again Sunday, any storms that move through will bring heavy rains, hail and potentially stronger wind gusts.

By Monday it’s all over... The rain is gone and a breezy northwest wind arrives, breaking the heat and humidity. Much of the week will be more comfortable and mostly dry!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS’ FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE

SUNDAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

MONDAY: WNW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Muggy. Scattered thunderstorms. LOW: 75

SUNDAY: Very warm and humid. Heat index reaching the mid-upper 90s. Broken clouds with showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Humidity drops as the day wears on. Breezy at times. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. Spotty shower? HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sun. More comfortable. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. turning just slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Slightly humid. a chance of a storm. HIGH: 83

