Advertisement

Possible ransomware attack knocks GPS company Garmin offline

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2015 file photo, Garmin's Vivofit 2 fitness tracker is on display at the Garmin booth at the International CES, in Las Vegas. GPS device-maker Garmin’s online fitness tracking service has gone down, leaving runners and cyclists struggling to upload data from their latest workouts. Garmin Connect, an app and website that works with the company's popular line of fitness watches, remained out of service on Friday, July 24, 2020.
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2015 file photo, Garmin's Vivofit 2 fitness tracker is on display at the Garmin booth at the International CES, in Las Vegas. GPS device-maker Garmin’s online fitness tracking service has gone down, leaving runners and cyclists struggling to upload data from their latest workouts. Garmin Connect, an app and website that works with the company's popular line of fitness watches, remained out of service on Friday, July 24, 2020.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Garmin says it may have been hit by a ransomware attack.

The GPS and wearable device company says a widespread blackout left its fitness devices, website, and call centers offline for more than 24 hours.

The company says it can’t receive any calls, emails, or online chats.

The Garmin app and the Garmin Pilot app, which pilots use to plan flight paths, were also down.

As of midday Friday, the website still wasn't back up.

Tech news website ZDNet reports some employees say the outage is connected to Wastedlocker, a new strain of ransomware.

CNN has not been able to verify that a virus caused the outage.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

With no new law to curb drug costs, Trump tries own changes

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, President Donald Trump on Friday moved on his own to allow imports of cheaper medicines, along with other limited steps that could have some election-year appeal.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

News

Lakeshore beaches see traffic boom during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
4,000 people are visiting Neshotah Beach every day, the Two Rivers city manager says

Latest News

News

State opioid overdoses increase in pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue has responded to more overdoses this year than all of last year

News

Health department checks bars for COVID-19 safety

Updated: 3 hours ago
The health department calls the visits "COVID-19 consultations," not a health inspection.

National Politics

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said its cancellation is news to them.

Crime

Green Bay city leaders receiving threats, police chief says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen and WBAY news staff
The police chief says the threats might only be to intimidate, but he asks city officials to be aware of their surroundings.

News

Green Bay leaders receive threats after face mask vote

Updated: 3 hours ago
Action 2 News learned all the council members received threats - even those who voted against the mask order

News

Oshkosh's Perk Picnic at the Beach

Updated: 4 hours ago
A coffee shop and food trucks teamed up to attract customers to local businesses