Muggy & Hot Followed By Scattered Storms

Today sunshine and some clouds assisted by southerly wind will allow temperatures to soar into the upper 80s and low 90s. Due to the high humidity the heat index will feel more like the mid-upper 90s.

Much of today will be fairly dry, there’s just a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. There is a better chance for scattered storms tonight and again at times on Sunday. A few of the weekend storms may be strong to severe, including heavy rainfall(1-3″) leading to localized flooding, gusty wind, and hail. Timing for these storms seems to favor late tonight into early tomorrow morning (10pm-8am) and again Sunday afternoon and evening.

Although a few showers may linger into early Monday, much of next week will be quieter as well as slightly cooler.

BOATERS’ FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY ON LAKE MICHIGAN

SATURDAY SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2

SUNDAY: SW 10-15+ KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index reaching the mid-upper 90s. Partly cloudy. SMALL CHANCE of a pop-up afternoon storm. HIGH: 90

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Warm lows. LOW: 75

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index reaching the mid-upper 90s. Broken clouds with showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Small chance of a daybreak shower. Decreasing clouds. Humidity drops as the day wears on. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. Spotty shower? HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sun. More comfortable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warmer, more humid. Chance of late day storms. HIGH: 84

