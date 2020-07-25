Advertisement

Hendricks dominates Brewers in opener

Cubs win 3-0
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning of an opening day baseball game Friday, July, 24, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning of an opening day baseball game Friday, July, 24, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Il (AP) - Kyle Hendricks finished a three-hitter after new manager David Ross gave him one more batter, Anthony Rizzo homered and dished out hand sanitizer, and the Chicago Cubs started the season by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Friday night.

Ian Happ connected for a two-run drive and Ross got his first victory in his debut as a big league manager, making all the right moves in front of a mostly empty Wrigley Field for the opener of a pandemic-shortened 60-game season.

Showing off an improved curveball, Hendricks struck out nine and walked none in his first career opening-day start and fourth career shutout.

Orlando Arcia had each of Milwaukee's hits off Hendricks (1-0). After he singled with two out in the third for the Brewers' first baserunner, he accepted a splash of sanitizer from a smiling Rizzo at first and cleaned off his hands.

Ross came out to check on Hendricks with two out and a runner on first in the ninth. He told the right-hander he had one more hitter, and Keston Hiura bounced into a game-ending fielder's choice on Hendricks' 103rd pitch.

One of Chicago's elevated train lines rumbled in the distance as the NL Central rivals renewed acquaintances three months after they were scheduled to begin the season at Miller Park. Normally, the sound of the Red Line is drowned out by 30,000-plus fans, but there was only a handful of people at Wrigley because of the coronavirus pandemic -- making for a handful of unusual scenes.

Cubs left-hander Jon Lester watched the start of the game from the bleachers in left field. Brewers slugger Ryan Braun, who is normally greeted by vociferous boos when he comes to Chicago, played in relative silence all night long.

Even with the stands empty, Jason Heyward carried a Chicago flag when he ran out to right field for the start of the game.

"There is no point when it's not strange without fans. There's really not," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "That's not an excuse by any means, but it's strange without fans."

Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff allowed four hits in five innings in his first career opening-day start. Woodruff (0-1), who made the All-Star team last year for the first time, struck out five and walked one.

"That was a good sign for me, give up the big hit and then I was able to go out there and execute some pitches through those couple innings, and I felt fine to go out for another but my pitch count was up," Woodruff said. "I just need to take the positives from tonight and move on."

Woodruff's only rough patch occurred in the third, when Nico Hoerner singled with one out and Happ followed with a deep drive to center. Happ also homered on opening day in 2018.

Rizzo connected in the eighth against J.P. Feyereisen, sending a shot over the wall in right against the Wisconsin native in his major league debut.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: Braun (back) got the start as the designated hitter and went 0 for 3. Counsell said Braun went through a full workout Thursday. "I think he needed to feel good after yesterday and he reported feeling better than he did the day before," Counsell said. "That's a good sign."

Cubs: Rizzo was in the starting lineup after dealing with back trouble during summer camp. ... Kris Bryant got the start at third after he was scratched from Wednesday's exhibition game against Minnesota due to back stiffness.

UP NEXT

Corbin Burnes and Yu Darvish take the mound when the series resumes Saturday afternoon. Burnes is making his fifth career start after spending much of his first two seasons in Milwaukee’s bullpen. Darvish finished strong last year, posting a 2.76 ERA over his final 13 starts with Chicago.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Deal in place; NFL Training Camps to open on time

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
NFL training camps to open on time after league and players union agree to deal about playing amidst pandemic.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

News

Lambeau Field empty as Packers move shareholders meeting online

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Thousands of Green Bay Packers owners tuned in to the annual shareholders meeting Thursday morning, held virtually for the first time.

News

WIAA sets dates to start fall sports

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
Low-contact sports can begin next month. High-risk sports will start in September.

Latest News

High School

WIAA approves new schedule for fall sports, practices

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Low-risk sports can begin Aug. 17 while high-risk sports are pushed back to Sept. 7, meaning football games won't start until the end of the September.

News

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

AP source: NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Packers

Green Bay Packers finances are strong heading into “uncharted waters”

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Packers haven't felt much effects of the pandemic during the off-season.