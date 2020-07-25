Advertisement

Green Bay man arrested for fifth OWI

Police found substances during a traffic stop
By Dana Munro
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man was arrested at 3: 15 a.m. Saturday morning for operating a car while intoxicated near the intersection of Velp Ave. and Atkinson Dr. This is John Leslie Granade’s fifth OWI, say Green Bay Police.

A Wisconsin State Trooper was trying to pull Granade over for an equipment violation when he saw open intoxicants in the car. A legal blood draw was done at a nearby hospital and confirmed he was driving while under the influence. The 45-year-old was sent to the Brown County Jail.

