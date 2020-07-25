Advertisement

Brown County Health Dept. teams up with tavern league for COVID-19 consultations

The visits hope to encourage tavern owners to implement best practices during pandemic.
By Kati Anderson
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Inside The Bar - Lime Kiln the servers are wearing masks, the customers are spread out and the health department is starting its COVID-19 consultation.

“Just doing a walk through looking at the cleaning procedures they have in place, looking at the physical set up at the location, answering questions and easing concerns,” said Claire Paprocki, a public health strategist for the Brown County Public Health and Human Services Department. 

It’s less intense than a regular health inspection, but something owner Jess Miller appreciates right now; after numerous headlines pointed to young people gathering at bars as a contributing factor to the spread of the virus. 

“I think there’s a stigma that in restaurants and bars people are too close; there’s not enough social distancing, which at times might be the case, but for the most part, we’re certainly trying to discourage it,” said Miller. 

Miller says a couple of his employees have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic started, but his team acted quickly to manage it. 

“They caught it quick enough where they didn’t come to work and they’ve recovered since,” said miller.  

That's what the health department wants to make sure happens in those situations 

“People really want to do things safely and healthily and support our local economy and our local businesses,” said Paprocki. 

The health department says one way to do that is by wearing a mask but Miller says the mandates are a little concerning. 

“I don’t want to put our employees in that position to be the mask police,” said Miller. 

“It’s not about controlling anyone, it’s really about keeping everyone safe so that bars and restaurants can stay open so we can continue to thrive as a community,” said Paprocki.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

