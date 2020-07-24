Wisconsin exceeds 1,000 positive coronavirus tests for 3rd time in 4 days with record testing

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - For the third time in four days, Wisconsin identified more than 1,000 new coronavirus patients. But a record day for test results brought down the percentage of positive tests -- a key indicator for how the state’s containing the virus.

The Department of Health Services received 17,456 test results in the 24-hour period ending Friday. There were 1,018 positive tests, or 5.83%. That’s down a full percentage point from Thursday. The other 16,438 tests were negative.

It’s the fourth straight day the state received more than 14,000 tests. Wisconsin’s 83 public and private lab partners are capable of processing 24,156 tests a day.

There were additional cases in all but 10 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

No more deaths were reported to the state, so the death toll held steady at 878, or 1.9% of known cases.

Health officials would like to see positive tests below 3%, which Wisconsin hasn’t seen since June 23.

To date, the state has 46,917 people who tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Of these, 9,688 people (20.7%) are still considered active cases. Another 36,333 (77.5%) have recovered, meaning it’s been at least 30 days since their first symptoms or diagnosis or their release

There have been 4,327 people hospitalized for COVID-19 since February, including 54 patients in the past 24 hours. The state reports there are 312 patients currently hospitalized, with 60 in intensive care. Thursday, 51 were in ICU.

The state saw improvement in how many hospital beds are available with 22% of beds open after that fell to 18%.

County by county cases (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases):

Wisconsin

Adams - 56 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 14 cases (+1)

Barron - 96 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Bayfield - 16 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 3,629 cases (+59) (49 deaths)

Buffalo – 34 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 9 cases (+2) (1 death)

Calumet - 204 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Chippewa – 183 cases (+6)

Clark - 154 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Columbia - 181 cases (+8) (1 death)

Crawford - 50 cases (+1)

Dane – 3,732 cases (+63) (33 deaths)

Dodge - 599 cases (+7) (5 deaths)

Door - 80 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 87 cases (+5)

Dunn - 84 cases (+5)

Eau Claire - 423 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Florence - 6 cases (+1)

Fond du Lac - 473 cases (+10) (6 deaths)

Forest - 55 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Grant - 266 cases (+5) (14 deaths)

Green - 119 cases (1 death)

Green Lake - 49 cases

Iowa - 56 cases (+2)

Iron - 42 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jackson - 38 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 482 cases (+21) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 86 cases (+2) (1 death)

Kenosha – 2,144 cases (+59) (49 deaths)

Kewaunee - 98 cases (+2) (1 death)

La Crosse - 715 cases (+18) (1 death)

Lafayette - 94 cases

Langlade - 20 cases (+6) (1 death)

Lincoln - 50 cases (+1)

Manitowoc - 224 cases (+5) (1 death)

Marathon - 442 cases (+10) (3 deaths)

Marinette - 208 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 64 cases (+3) (1 death)

Menominee - 16 cases (+2)

Milwaukee – 17,537 cases (+340) (422 deaths)

Monroe - 168 cases (+6) (1 death)

Oconto - 134 cases

Oneida - 60 cases (+1)

Outagamie - 903 cases (+20) (12 deaths)

Ozaukee – 449 cases (+9) (16 deaths)

Pepin - 36 cases (+4)

Pierce - 140 cases

Polk - 94 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Portage - 316 cases (+6)

Price – 18 cases

Racine - 2,839 cases (+45) (69 deaths)

Richland - 21 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,255 cases (+11) (25 deaths)

Rusk - 13 cases (1 death)

Sauk – 262 cases (+9) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 21 cases (+2)

Shawano - 124 cases (+5)

Sheboygan – 446 cases (+13) (5 deaths)

St. Croix - 375 cases (+19) (2 deaths)

Taylor - 38 cases (+1)

Trempealeau - 255 cases (+10) (1 death)

Vernon - 46 cases

Vilas - 22 cases (+1)

Walworth – 1,006 cases (+13) (20 deaths)

Washburn - 9 cases

Washington - 662 cases (+31) (19 deaths)

Waukesha - 2,774 cases (+142) (42 deaths)

Waupaca - 270 cases (+11) (14 deaths)

Waushara - 59 cases (+1)

Winnebago - 913 cases (+12) (16 deaths)

Wood - 156 cases (+4) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 3 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 19 cases

Delta - 43 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 39 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 42 cases (1 deaths)

Houghton – 34 cases

Iron - 12 cases (+2) (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 13 cases (+1)

Marquette - 103 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 60 cases (+2)

Ontonagon - 2 cases

Schoolcraft - 8 cases

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

