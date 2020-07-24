Advertisement

WARM & HUMID TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After some areas of early morning fog, skies will be mostly sunny. Highs today will be warm, mostly in the mid to low 80s. The humidity will rise today and continue to rise overnight. Today and tonight will bring quiet weather.

Much of Saturday will be dry until a few storms pop up in the evening. It’s going to be hot and muggy. Highs rise to the upper 80s and around 90. The dew point will hit a muggy 70° and that means the heat index will feel like the mid 90s.

As a cold front slowly pushes across the state, thunderstorms are likely Saturday night and at times throughout Sunday. Storms may bring heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding. Although there won’t’ be as much sunshine on Sunday, southerly winds keep the temperatures in the upper 80s on Sunday.

Next week will be cool and less humid. With quiet weather expected through mid-week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SSE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SATURDAY SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer, more humid. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Quiet and mild. LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index reaching the mid-upper 90s. Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 90 LOW: 73

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index reaching the mid-upper 90s. Broken clouds with showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Warm and still humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. Spotty shower? HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sun. More comfortable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly warmer, slightly more humid. HIGH: 82

