Teen arrested for fleeing Brown County deputy, going 62 in 25 MPH zone

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested an 18-year-old for a short chase that led to a high-risk traffic stop near the Allouez Village Hall on Thursday.

Tyri Maurice Roquemore of Milwaukee was charged Friday with Resisting an Officer-Failure to Stop a Vehicle, which carries up to 9 months in jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy saw a maroon Nissan Altima with no license plates driven recklessly near S. Webster Ave. and Dauphin St. The deputy tried to pull the car over, but the driver turned and sped on Allouez Ave. at about 62 miles per hour in a 25 MPH zone.

The car eventually stopped in a parking lot off Riverside Dr. Passengers rolled up the heavily tinted windows.

As more officers arrived, they approached the car and ordered everyone to get out. The criminal complaint says two of the passengers were recording the traffic stop on their phones.

Besides the criminal charge, Roquemore was cited for operating without a license, having no insurance, and having an unregistered vehicle.

Citations were also given to the passengers, but the sheriff’s office wouldn’t provide details because the passengers were minors.

According to the criminal complaint, Roquemore told a deputy at first he didn’t think the emergency lights and sirens were for him. When he realized he was being pursued, he didn’t want his car to be towed; he wanted to get to his destination so his “people” could pick up his car.

The sheriff’s office said a lot of misinformation about the incident spread on social media. It said making a high-risk traffic stop is considered standard procedure when a driver tries to evade officers. Other factors can also affect how officers approach a traffic stop, including the nature of the offense, the number of occupants, the cooperation level of the occupants, and driving behavior.

