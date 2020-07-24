Advertisement

Teen arrested for fleeing Brown County deputy, going 62 in 25 MPH zone

Tyri Maurice Roquemore
Tyri Maurice Roquemore(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested an 18-year-old for a short chase that led to a high-risk traffic stop near the Allouez Village Hall on Thursday.

Tyri Maurice Roquemore of Milwaukee was charged Friday with Resisting an Officer-Failure to Stop a Vehicle, which carries up to 9 months in jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy saw a maroon Nissan Altima with no license plates driven recklessly near S. Webster Ave. and Dauphin St. The deputy tried to pull the car over, but the driver turned and sped on Allouez Ave. at about 62 miles per hour in a 25 MPH zone.

The car eventually stopped in a parking lot off Riverside Dr. Passengers rolled up the heavily tinted windows.

As more officers arrived, they approached the car and ordered everyone to get out. The criminal complaint says two of the passengers were recording the traffic stop on their phones.

Besides the criminal charge, Roquemore was cited for operating without a license, having no insurance, and having an unregistered vehicle.

Citations were also given to the passengers, but the sheriff’s office wouldn’t provide details because the passengers were minors.

According to the criminal complaint, Roquemore told a deputy at first he didn’t think the emergency lights and sirens were for him. When he realized he was being pursued, he didn’t want his car to be towed; he wanted to get to his destination so his “people” could pick up his car.

The sheriff’s office said a lot of misinformation about the incident spread on social media. It said making a high-risk traffic stop is considered standard procedure when a driver tries to evade officers. Other factors can also affect how officers approach a traffic stop, including the nature of the offense, the number of occupants, the cooperation level of the occupants, and driving behavior.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

Door County emergency advisory: Wear face masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Face masks will be required in businesses and other public places in Door County starting at 8 A.M. Friday, July 24.

News

Wisconsin exceeds 1,000 positive coronavirus tests for 3rd time in 4 days with record testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state had a record 17,456 test results Friday, bringing the positive results down to 5.83%

Politics

Gov. Evers tells Trump to keep federal agents out of Milwaukee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin authorities, including the state’s National Guard, can handle protests, the governor said.

Latest News

Crime

Green Bay city leaders receiving threats, police chief says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The police chief says the threats might only be to intimidate, but he asks city officials to be aware of their surroundings.

Coronavirus

Ashwaubenon schools planning mix of in-person and remote classes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
4K through 5th grade will go to school 5 days a week, while grades 6-12 will alternate days in the classroom.

News

Grab your mask: List of stores requiring face coverings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Here’s a list of some of the businesses requiring customers to wear masks in their stores.

Coronavirus

Manitowoc city face mask requirement takes effect Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The requirement for city buildings will be in effect until Monday, September 21, unless the common council extends it.

Coronavirus

De Pere Council to vote Tuesday on face mask ordinance

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The proposal would require cloth face coverings or face shields inside public buildings or when using public transportation.

News

Body of Wisconsin man missing since June 6 found in Michigan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A woman walking her dog found a van with a body inside stuck on a swampy trail in Alger County.