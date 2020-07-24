Advertisement

Power 2 Change: Pastor Charles Butler on racial reconciliation

The pastor of Breakthrough Covenant believes faith leaders can help lead the discussion
By Cami Rapson
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As a community resource, WBAY knows we need to do more to advance the conversation about race in Northeast Wisconsin.

This is the Power 2 Change.

Charles Butler is a pastor, husband and father. He leads the pastoral team at Breakthrough Covenant Church in Appleton.

Earlier this summer, he helped lead public listening sessions and organized prayer vigils in the Fox Valley calling for racial reconciliation.

Pastor Butler explains what that means, and how he believes that faith leaders need to continue the discussion, in our Power 2 Change conversation.

“My name is Charles Butler. I’m a pastor at Breakthrough Covenant church in Appleton, Wisconsin. Was born in Columbus, Ohio; moved to Wisconsin -- Kenosha, in fact, when I was in the 5th grade. Graduated from Kenosha Bradford high school -- the best high school in Kenosha -- and I went on to get my bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2000.

“First time that I can remember dealing with any kind of racism, I was maybe 5 or 6 years old. Went to get ice cream with my family at an ice cream shop. And when we walked in, it was one of those movies where all the music stops, all the conversations stop, and I just remember the guy behind the counter saying, ‘What are you N-words doing in here?’ That was the first time I’d heard that word. I didn’t know what it meant. My parents were still outside, and so I went and asked them what does that mean? And they said, ‘Just get in the car. We are leaving.'

“One of the ways that I personally believe that faith leaders can help start to bring reconciliation, racial reconciliation, we have to speak about it from the pulpit. You know, we have to start to discuss the importance of it in our messages that we preach on Sunday. We have to model it, you know, before the people that we are serving and leading. And then we have to create avenues where people from different backgrounds can start to come together and have conversation and have dialogue.

“That word, ‘reconciliation,' when you look it up in the dictionary, it really just means ‘return to friendship.' And so when I talk about reconciliation, it’s from the standpoint of being able to have people come together again and start to build genuine relationship. It’s not reparations and repenting of things you haven’t done. But it is being able to sit down and share time and space and presence with people. So conversation can start to happen and those stereotypes can start to be broken down. And then we realize we’re just people. Our skin color is different, we come from different backgrounds, we have different stories, but at the end of the day we are just people.

“I think faith leaders, we need to challenge our congregations to go outside of their norms and comfort zones, to meet people and have conversations with people that many not look like them, that many not come from their same background, so they can start to build commonality, and once again we can start to reconcile each other. Once the church is reconciled, then I believe these issues of racism that we are seeing in our culture will be greatly diminished.

“Because as we start to talk, and people are able to express their views, start to express what they have experienced in this life, it opens up a heart of compassion. It allows us to start to empathize with one another, to start to see where people are coming from, and then, all this ugliness that’s been in America for the past 400 years when we talk about racism, it starts to get stripped away and we realize we’re just dealing with people.”

To learn more: https://breakthroughcovenant.org/

You can watch our extended interview with Pastor Butler below and listen to the conversation continue on our Get 2 the Point podcast dedicated to Power 2 Change.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Power 2 Change: Pastor Charles Butler

Updated: moments ago
Pastor of an Appleton church, Charles Butler reflects on his experiences with racism and what it takes to change

Crime

Appleton police looking for man who hit police cars and fled

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Appleton police attempted to arrest him on a felony warrant.

News

Family who lost daughter to accident almost loses a second daughter

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
A second tragedy hit that same family, but a message in the operating room gave them hope

Power 2 Change

Extended interview: Pastor Charles Butler

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Cami Rapson
The pastor of Breakthrough Covenant in Appleton believes in the power of the pulpit to help with racial reconciliation.

Power 2 Change

Get 2 the Point: Pastors Charles and Stacy Butler on Power 2 Change

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Cami Rapson
While their love and respect for each other is clear, Charles and Stacy say it hasn’t always been an easy road as an interracial couple.

Latest News

News

Habitat for Humanity goes beyond homebuilding

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Fond du Lac chapter is working on community building.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

News

Fond du Lac Habitat for Humanity starts new revitalization program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Fond du Lac’s Habitat for Humanity is expanding its services beyond home building. Now it’s also revamping communities across the county, one home at a time.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Lambeau Field empty as Packers move shareholders meeting online

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Thousands of Green Bay Packers owners tuned in to the annual shareholders meeting Thursday morning, held virtually for the first time.