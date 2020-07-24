Manitowoc city face mask requirement takes effect Monday

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Face masks will be required in Manitowoc’s city-owned buildings starting Monday, July 27.

The city council approved the requirement at a meeting on Monday.

Unlike some communities which have enacted face mask requirements in all buildings open to the public, the requirement only applies to city facilities. These include (but are not limited to) city hall, police and fire stations, the senior center, and Rahr-West Art Museum. It applies to everyone age 3 and older.

The requirement is in effect until Monday, September 21, unless the common council extends it.

The requirement does not apply to city property outdoors, such as parks, the Lincoln Park Zoo or Evergreen Cemetery (except inside the cemetery building), or on Maritime Metro Transit. Vendors at the Farmers Market will be required to wear a mask but not patrons.

The Manitowoc Public Library Board is meeting July 27 to discuss a face mask requirement for the library. Mayor Justin Nickels says if it’s approved, it would likely take effect Monday, August 3.

Even where face masks aren’t required, they are strongly recommended. People are still being asked to maintain social distancing, avoid large groups, wash hands with soap and water frequently, and stay home when sick.

