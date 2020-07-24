Lakeshore businesses experience a boom during pandemic

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - City officials in Two Rivers say they’re amazed at how popular their Lake Michigan beaches are this summer and say it’s likely tied to the pandemic.

Whether it’s playfully chasing seagulls, working on a tan or braving the chill of Lake Michigan, Two Rivers’s Neshotah Beach and surrounding area is a destination this summer like never before.

“It’s been a very, very busy summer. With the COVID situation, people are appropriately anxious and concerned about indoor environments, but it’s still summer in Wisconsin and it provides us that opportunity to get outside, whether it’s here at the beach, whether it’s on our bike and hiking trails, canoeing and kayaking on the rivers,” says Two Rivers City Manager Greg Buckley.

Buckley estimates on the weekend around 4,000 people a day are enjoying Neshotah Beach and the vast majority of beachgoers don’t live that far away.

“Every week down here I’ll run into folks from Green Bay or Appleton that say, ‘You know what, I’ve lived here in the area all my life, didn’t know this beach was here,‘” says Buckley.

Joel and Judy Hoyer from Reedsville are relative newcomers, discovering the perfect place to bring their grandkids.

“With the COVID-19, yeah, there are a lot of people that want to get out and enjoy it because been cooped up for how many months,” says Joel Hoyer.

“Can’t really go many places anymore, and it’s nice you don’t have to wear a mask out at the beach and you can just lay outside with your family and you’re farther away from everyone else, so it’s perfect,” adds Hailey DeGrave from Luxemburg.

Buckley says perhaps it's taken a pandemic for people to realize the natural beauty so close to home.

“We want to encourage social distancing, but it does seem indeed there are a lot of folks getting introduced to Neshotah Beach and Two Rivers this summer, and you know what, we’re OK with that. We’re absolutely OK with that,” says Buckley with a smile.

