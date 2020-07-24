Green Bay city leaders receiving threats, police chief says

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police Chief Andrew Smith warned the mayor and city council members about threats to city leaders, including himself and the city attorney.

Action 2 News obtained an email from Green Bay’s police chief addressed to alders and Mayor Eric Genrich dated July 22 -- the morning after the city council voted 7-5 to require face masks in indoor, public places in the city (see related story).

“Some appear to be outright threats, others insinuate that some harm will come [to] one or more of us because of our action on that face mask ordinance,” Smith wrote.

Smith said police detectives are reviewing threatening emails to determine if any could result in criminal charges and will forward those to the district attorney’s office. He also said they’ll consult with the FBI if necessary.

City leaders are asked to be aware of their surroundings and forward suspicious emails to the police department.

“Most threats like this are intended to intimidate and induce fear. Usually the sender has no specific intent or plan to inflict physical harm. However, in our current political climate and being cognizant of people’s passion on this subject, I urge each of you to be aware of your surroundings and the people you encounter.”

Green Bay’s mask ordinance takes effect Monday, July 27.

