Family who lost daughter to accident almost loses a second daughter

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - You might recall the crash we first told you about in February, 2019, involving the death of 17-year-old Kenzie Leeman of Neenah, whose car went off a bridge as she drove home from work in a snow storm.

Now a second tragedy has hit that same family.

After eight surgeries so far, Emily Peters expects to spend at least another week in a Milwaukee hospital since an accident July 11 on Lake Poygan which caused her to be thrown off the personal watercraft she was riding as a passenger.

“We were just kind of cruising, but he hit like a bump and I ended up flying off the back,” Emily recalls.

She suffered severe injuries to the middle and lower half of her body and will be recovering for at least another six months.

Her mother says the accident couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“We’re still not mentally recovered from the loss of Kenzie, and then to have this thrown on our plate and think we were going to lose Emily, too, I mean it’s just overwhelming,” Alyson Peters says.

But it’s what happened in the hospital emergency room that has given the family a bit of inspiration.

Emily tells us, “When I was in the ICU, I looked straight at my mom and I said, ‘I’m not afraid to die.‘”

And that’s when Emily says she had a vision.

“I saw Kenzie in my O.R., in her scrubs, and she looked at me and she said everything is going to be okay, and that was like the last thing I remember before getting knocked out to go into surgery.”

This isn’t the first time the family has heard from Kenzie since her death.

In March of 2019, we told you about a message written on a door with an erasable marker in Kenzie’s former bedroom. It was discovered after the family moved out of the house.

It read, “Someday you will look back and know exactly why this had to happen to you.”

“I I know that big sister is watching out for her right now,” their mom says.

“Yeah, big time,” Emily agrees.

The family has health insurance, but it won't cover everything and there's a ton of bills.

