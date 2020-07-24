Advertisement

Family who lost daughter to accident almost loses a second daughter

WBAY is your First Alert Station
WBAY is your First Alert Station(WBAY)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - You might recall the crash we first told you about in February, 2019, involving the death of 17-year-old Kenzie Leeman of Neenah, whose car went off a bridge as she drove home from work in a snow storm.

Now a second tragedy has hit that same family.

After eight surgeries so far, Emily Peters expects to spend at least another week in a Milwaukee hospital since an accident July 11 on Lake Poygan which caused her to be thrown off the personal watercraft she was riding as a passenger.

“We were just kind of cruising, but he hit like a bump and I ended up flying off the back,” Emily recalls.

She suffered severe injuries to the middle and lower half of her body and will be recovering for at least another six months.

Her mother says the accident couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“We’re still not mentally recovered from the loss of Kenzie, and then to have this thrown on our plate and think we were going to lose Emily, too, I mean it’s just overwhelming,” Alyson Peters says.

But it’s what happened in the hospital emergency room that has given the family a bit of inspiration.

Emily tells us, “When I was in the ICU, I looked straight at my mom and I said, ‘I’m not afraid to die.‘”

And that’s when Emily says she had a vision.

“I saw Kenzie in my O.R., in her scrubs, and she looked at me and she said everything is going to be okay, and that was like the last thing I remember before getting knocked out to go into surgery.”

This isn’t the first time the family has heard from Kenzie since her death.

In March of 2019, we told you about a message written on a door with an erasable marker in Kenzie’s former bedroom. It was discovered after the family moved out of the house.

It read, “Someday you will look back and know exactly why this had to happen to you.”

“I I know that big sister is watching out for her right now,” their mom says.

“Yeah, big time,” Emily agrees.

The family has health insurance, but it won’t cover everything and there’s a ton of bills. If you would like to help out, the family created a GoFundMe page (CLICK HERE).

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Appleton police looking for man who hit police cars and fled

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Appleton police attempted to arrest him on a felony warrant.

Power 2 Change

Extended interview: Pastor Charles Butler

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Cami Rapson
The pastor of Breakthrough Covenant in Appleton believes in the power of the pulpit to help with racial reconciliation.

Power 2 Change

Get 2 the Point: Pastors Charles and Stacy Butler on Power 2 Change

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Cami Rapson
While their love and respect for each other is clear, Charles and Stacy say it hasn’t always been an easy road as an interracial couple.

Power 2 Change

Power 2 Change: Pastor Charles Butler on racial reconciliation

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Cami Rapson
"You will begin to learn things that perhaps shatter stereotypes, beliefs that are just not accurate, and give you some surprises that are pretty sweet, you know?”

Latest News

News

Habitat for Humanity goes beyond homebuilding

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Fond du Lac chapter is working on community building.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

News

Fond du Lac Habitat for Humanity starts new revitalization program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Fond du Lac’s Habitat for Humanity is expanding its services beyond home building. Now it’s also revamping communities across the county, one home at a time.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Lambeau Field empty as Packers move shareholders meeting online

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Thousands of Green Bay Packers owners tuned in to the annual shareholders meeting Thursday morning, held virtually for the first time.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago