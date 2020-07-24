Advertisement

Extended interview: Pastor Charles Butler

Pastor Charles Butler talks about the power of the pulpit
By Cami Rapson
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Pastor Charles Butler of Breakthrough Covenant church in Appleton believes in the power of racial reconciliation and that faith leaders need to facilitate the discussions going forward.

Pastor Butler has a lot of those discussions in his own home with his wife and children. In our extended conversation, Pastor Butler talks about what people can do -- right now -- to change and learn.

For more information on Breakthrough Covenant church visit https://breakthroughcovenant.org.

