Door County resort closing for 2 weeks due to guests’ COVID-19

The guests were diagnosed after returning home
(Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - A resort on Door County’s Kangaroo Lake is closing for two weeks after four recent guests were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The president of the homeowners association for Sunset Shores Resort says the guests were at the resort the week of July 12 and experienced symptoms after going home.

The temporary closure provides adequate time to sanitize and quarantine the property, which includes six cabins along the waterfront. The resort will reopen Sunday, August 9.

“While we have no reason to believe that our guests contracted the virus while visiting our resort, we believe this to be the most responsible and prudent action we can take,” Mike Stang wrote.

