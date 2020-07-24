Door County resort closing for 2 weeks due to guests’ COVID-19

BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - A resort on Door County’s Kangaroo Lake is closing for two weeks after four recent guests were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The president of the homeowners association for Sunset Shores Resort says the guests were at the resort the week of July 12 and experienced symptoms after going home.

The temporary closure provides adequate time to sanitize and quarantine the property, which includes six cabins along the waterfront. The resort will reopen Sunday, August 9.

“While we have no reason to believe that our guests contracted the virus while visiting our resort, we believe this to be the most responsible and prudent action we can take,” Mike Stang wrote.

I am the president of the HOA for Sunset Shores Resort on Kangaroo Lake. Today we have been notified that 4 of our... Posted by Sunset Shores Resort on Friday, July 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.